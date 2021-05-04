OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. 18,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,427. The firm has a market cap of $123.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. Equities research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFS. TheStreet upgraded OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

