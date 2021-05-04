Oikos (OKS) Market Cap Reaches $2.42 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oikos has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. Oikos has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $84,703.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00276498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.72 or 0.01158804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00030359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.41 or 0.00730466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,748.90 or 1.00201723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 147,499,004 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.