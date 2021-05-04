Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,966,393.14. Insiders sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $255.92 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of -132.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.14 and its 200-day moving average is $248.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

