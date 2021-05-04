Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.19.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 over the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

