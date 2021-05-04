Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL opened at $138.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Omnicell by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth $2,126,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Omnicell by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.