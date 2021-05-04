Omnitude Price Reaches $0.0207 on Top Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 29% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $686,013.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omnitude has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00086308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00070660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.72 or 0.00873979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,532.18 or 0.10120977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00102375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00044449 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

