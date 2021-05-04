ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.92.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

