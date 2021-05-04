ON Semiconductor’s (ON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

