ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OGS traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $79.06. 5,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $86.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

