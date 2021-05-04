Ontology Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Billion (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $677.23 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00003405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00075368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.00336038 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00033020 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,335,767 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

