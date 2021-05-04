Open Predict Token (OPT) Market Cap Reaches $1.41 Million

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $1.41 million and $24,431.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002596 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00085123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00070133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.00871997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,478.39 or 0.10058287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00101856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00044177 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

OPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements.

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

