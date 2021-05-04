Oppenheimer Weighs in on Comcast Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Comcast in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cable giant will earn $3.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Comcast stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.