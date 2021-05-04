OptionRoom Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $16.09 million and approximately $825,979.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00066248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.00 or 0.00275485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.12 or 0.01168357 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00032027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.31 or 0.00771576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,964.05 or 1.00113699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

