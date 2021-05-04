Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 4,507 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 7.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $31,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after buying an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.55. 93,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,907. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.29.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.