Opus Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of PEY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,384. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

