Opus Capital Group LLC Purchases 462 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.18. 73,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,129. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

