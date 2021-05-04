Opus Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.60. 110,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,676. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $154.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

