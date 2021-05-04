Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 3,835 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $2,533,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.19. 286,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,280,199. The firm has a market cap of $330.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.79.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

