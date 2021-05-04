Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 510 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.85. 29,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.45. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $175.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

