Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 621.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,305 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,669,851. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $224.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

