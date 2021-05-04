Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.4% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,669,851. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

