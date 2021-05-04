Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORAN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 634,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Orange by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Orange by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

