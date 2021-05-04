ORAO Network (ORAO) Trading 18.5% Lower Today

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ORAO Network has a market cap of $4.87 million and $2.28 million worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00266609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.78 or 0.01156641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00032192 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.36 or 0.00727667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,806.46 or 0.99863048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.

ORAO Network Coin Trading

