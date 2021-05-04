OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. OraSure Technologies has set its Q1 2021

Individuals interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OSUR traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. 13,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,704. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.90 million, a PE ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

