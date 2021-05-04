Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after buying an additional 435,251 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 646,803 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,221,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

