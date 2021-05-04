Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

In related news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $550,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $136,833.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,881.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSGS opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.