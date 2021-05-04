Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $656,000 Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Belden were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Belden by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Belden by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $24,308,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

BDC opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

