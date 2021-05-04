Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,402,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after buying an additional 77,960 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 57.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

