Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.