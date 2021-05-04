O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $27.65 Per Share

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $27.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $26.51. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $554.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $373.14 and a 12-month high of $561.98.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,203 shares of company stock valued at $31,246,099 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

