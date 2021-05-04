OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given a C$5.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) has been assigned a C$5.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.78.

Shares of TSE:OGI traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,260. The stock has a market cap of C$915.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.84.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

