Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 104,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $406.51. 29,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,127. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $406.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.25. The firm has a market cap of $383.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.