Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after buying an additional 145,068 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $105.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

