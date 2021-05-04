ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko Sells 700 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $17,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $32,682.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $20,072.00.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 203,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 229,870 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 615,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

