Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,255.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDF opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Orica has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

