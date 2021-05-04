Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.42 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

