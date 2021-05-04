Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.780-2.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 billion.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.48. 45,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.25.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

