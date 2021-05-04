Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Separately, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.33.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after buying an additional 120,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 68,223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,957,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.