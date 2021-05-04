Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,271. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.33.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

