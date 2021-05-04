Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on OUTKY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Equities analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

