Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OSG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. 4,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,625. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $203.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

In other news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,156,561 shares in the company, valued at $29,304,081.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 960,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,854. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

