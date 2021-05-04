Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $1.87 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00003396 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $100.91 million and $618,547.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,969.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.84 or 0.06128567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.88 or 0.00611028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,033.15 or 0.01879491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00138235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00724777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.26 or 0.00649922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.39 or 0.00466417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004632 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,053,232 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

