PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $170.72 million and approximately $343,161.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004355 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.15 or 0.00799361 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00021665 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,449,810,037 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

