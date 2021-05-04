PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sells $222,350.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PD opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.