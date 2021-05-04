Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 37 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,130 shares of company stock worth $32,354,586. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,471.04 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $856.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,476.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,404.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 175.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

