Parallel Advisors LLC Has $158,000 Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $266,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,433 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,237 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

