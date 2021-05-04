Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

