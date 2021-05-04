Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,994,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

IONS opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

