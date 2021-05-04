Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

ADM stock opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

