Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 11,954 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,471,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 78,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 208,861 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASG opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

